San Mateo

Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo neighborhood, police say

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A confirmed mountain lion sighting was reported Friday morning in a San Mateo residential area, according to police.

San Mateo police issued an alert shortly before 8:45 a.m. about the big cat sighting reported in the area of Vanessa Drive and South Grant Street.

Police responded to the scene and asked residents to stay inside their homes. They called for additional resources.

Officers searched the area but did not find the big cat, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion should call police at 650-522-7700 or text "TIP SANMATEOPD" followed by your message to 888777.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us