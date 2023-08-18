Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo neighborhood, police say

A confirmed mountain lion sighting was reported Friday morning in a San Mateo residential area, according to police.

San Mateo police issued an alert shortly before 8:45 a.m. about the big cat sighting reported in the area of Vanessa Drive and South Grant Street.

Police responded to the scene and asked residents to stay inside their homes. They called for additional resources.

Officers searched the area but did not find the big cat, police said.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion should call police at 650-522-7700 or text "TIP SANMATEOPD" followed by your message to 888777.