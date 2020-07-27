mountain lion

Mountain Lion Spotted Monday Near College of San Mateo

The mountain lion was last seen at around 5:40 a.m. running into nearby brush.

By Bay City News

San Mateo police officers reported seeing a large mountain lion early Monday morning in the police academy parking lot at the College of San Mateo.

The sighting was reported around 5:40 a.m. by officers on routine patrol in the area of the college at 1700 W. Hillsdale Blvd.

The mountain lion was last seen running into nearby brush and officers did not find it following a thorough search of the area, police said.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion in their neighborhood is asked to call 911 and to not approach it, especially if it is feeding or with offspring, according to police.

