Multiple fires are burning on the Peninsula along Interstate 280 in the South San Francisco area, officials said.

The San Bruno police and fire departments are on the scene of a fire near Peninsula High school, as well as multiple other small fires in the area.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area and to only call 911 to report new fires, not to receive information.

The fires were reported at 4:24 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.