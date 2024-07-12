Space Exploration

NASA shares new images from James Webb space telescope

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

NASA scientists say many of the universe’s mysteries are being solved by its James Webb space telescope, and scioentists are sharing some new, amazing images from the $10 billion device.

The telescope is providing incredible views of the universe with amazing detail, and showing what happened out in the endless galactic frontier billions of years ago.

Thom Jensen has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Space ExplorationNASA
