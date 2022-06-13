Daly City

Nurses at Daly City Hospital Set to Strike Later This Month

By Bay City News

hospital generic2
Archivo

Registered nurses at a Peninsula hospital have issued a 10-day notice that they intend to hold a two-day strike later this month in response to what they claim are the hospital's failure to address critical and persistent patient care issues and supply issues, among other issues.

Nurses at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City intend to hold a two-day strike June 22 and 23.

kaiser permanente May 28

Father, Son Sentenced for Defrauding Kaiser Out of More Than $1.5 Million

Business Jun 8

Federal Agency Can Expand Access to Birth Control Under Medicaid If Roe V. Wade Is Overturned

A spokesperson for the California Nurses Association said nurses at the hospital have been in contract negotiations since December of last year. Nurses held a one-day strike in March.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The CNA spokesperson said hospital management is "impeding any real progress by refusing to address the nurses' concerns and by cancelling scheduled meetings at the last minute."

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Daly City
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us