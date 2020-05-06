Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves Woman Dead in Half Moon Bay

A woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Half Moon Bay Tuesday night.

San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a woman in her 30s or 40s holding a rifle and alcohol on the 800 block of Main Street at around 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they gave her multiple commands to drop the weapon but she did not comply. Instead, she fired at the deputies who fired back.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

No additional information was immediately available.