Iconic Pacifica Bowling Alley Closes After 60-Plus Years in Business

An iconic Pacifica bowling alley has closed its lanes for good after more than six decades in business.

Bowlers came out in droves Wednesday night to celebrate their final strikes and spares at Sea Bowl Entertainment Center. In a letter to the community earlier this year, the owners of the family-run bowling alley announced they were retiring.

They said it was a difficult decision, but they are ready to start a new chapter in their lives.

People who visited Sea Bowl for its final day in business recounted the special memories they've made with friends and family over the years.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It’s like an institution," Pacifica resident Debra Etienne said. "Everyone’s had their kids’ parties here, and the bowling and there’s pool and video games and all that. So it’s just a fun place to go hang out locally."

Sea Bowl first opened its doors in 1959, and the current owners took over in 1996.

The owners said they are doing what they can to ease the transition for Sea Bowl’s longtime employees.