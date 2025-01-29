Pacifica high school teacher arrested on suspicion of sex crimes with student

Police in Pacifica arrested a teacher suspected of lewd and lascivious acts against a female student, the department said Tuesday.

Terra Nova High School wood shop teacher Paul Spinetti, 64, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting the student between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 of last year, according to police.

Spinetti was taken into custody at his residence on a $100,000 warrant on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts and sexual battery.

Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims who have not come forward. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314 or the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444. Please refer to case #24-2878.