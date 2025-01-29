Pacifica

Pacifica high school teacher arrested on suspicion of sex crimes with student

By Bay City News

Pacifica Police Department vehicle.
Pacifica Police Department

Police in Pacifica arrested a teacher suspected of lewd and lascivious acts against a female student, the department said Tuesday.

Terra Nova High School wood shop teacher Paul Spinetti, 64, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting the student between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 of last year, according to police.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Spinetti was taken into custody at his residence on a $100,000 warrant on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts and sexual battery.

Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims who have not come forward. Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314 or the silent witness tip line at (650) 359-4444. Please refer to case #24-2878.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pacifica
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us