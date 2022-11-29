Pacifica

No Injuries Reported in Pacifica House Fire

By Bay City News

Two people in Pacifica have been displaced following a fire in their residence on Monday evening, the North County Fire Authority said. 

Six fire companies responded to the blaze in the 900 block of Linda Mar Boulevard at approximately 7:19 p.m. 

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from a multi-family residence. They made an aggressive attack and began search and rescue operations but no one was inside at the time, the Fire Authority said. 

The fire was extinguished and no other buildings were affected. The North County Fire Authority noted that the building's sprinkler system activated, which confined the fire to its origin area. 

Two residents are now displaced and are being aided by the Red Cross. There were no injuries. 

This fire is currently under investigation.

