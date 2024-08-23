Palo Alto officials look for RV parking alternatives as repaving takes place

Palo Alto city officials are looking for a place to relocate RV residents along the path of a planned repaving project.

Come September 3, those living along El Camino Real will have to find a new place to live as Caltrans begins its year-long repaving project.

Residents said it's the latest challenge as they try to make it in the Bay Area.

"You have to constantly move [the RV] since you can't leave it in one place," said Yorman Jose Barrios Peña, who lives along El Camino Real, in Spanish. "So, now we have to see if we move it up or down the road."

The project will span from San Hill Road to 237 in Mountain View. Though work will be done between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., no vehicles will be allowed to park on the street.

Peña and his partner have only lived in the area for four months, paying $1,000 monthly to rent the RV. Peña originally immigrated from Venezuela.

Currently, the city offers 12 safe RV parking spots near the Baylands Golf Links on Geng Road, but that'll change due to the paving. The Palo Alto City Council voted to offer ten more spots, providing 22.

Upon the project's completion, there will be 500-600 fewer parking spaces down the peninsula.

The project will also look to update curbs to meet ADA standards and provide more bike lanes.

But Peña said the project jeopardizes the long-term safety of RV owners who park on that stretch of road.

"Now we have to look for a space where it's not a problem, and we are safe," he said.

Caltrans declined to comment on the project, stating that a spokesperson was unavailable.