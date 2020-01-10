SAFEWAY

Palo Alto Safeway Robbed, Pharmacy Targeted

A Safeway in Palo Alto was robbed late Thursday or early Friday after several men went into the open store targeting the pharmacy, officials said.

The exact time of the incident is not yet confirmed.

Police said that the suspects grabbed an unknown number of prescripts from the Middlefield Road store. The Safeway is now closed for investigation.

An employee of the store said that no injuries occurred in what could have been a shooting, but that detail has not been confirmed by police. Police did say that no one was injured, and no one was in the store except for employees.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

