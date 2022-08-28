Menlo Park

Teen Arrested for Menlo Park Attempted Murder

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

An East Palo Alto teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Menlo Park last week, Menlo Park police said in a news release.

The shooting was reported on Aug. 21 when a victim who police believe was targeted was shot near Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street.

First responders provided medical assistance at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Sosefo Ahofono,19, was arrested on Aug. 24 after police said he was identified as a suspect. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on one count of attempted murder.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Palo Alto Aug 24

Construction Worker Dies After Falling Down Shaft at Palo Alto Building

San Jose 3 hours ago

Police Search for Suspect in Stabbing Death of 16-Year-Old Boy in San Jose

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Menlo ParkPalo Alto
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us