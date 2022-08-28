Teen Arrested for Menlo Park Attempted Murder

An East Palo Alto teenager was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Menlo Park last week, Menlo Park police said in a news release.

The shooting was reported on Aug. 21 when a victim who police believe was targeted was shot near Oak Grove Avenue and Alma Street.

First responders provided medical assistance at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital.

Sosefo Ahofono,19, was arrested on Aug. 24 after police said he was identified as a suspect. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on one count of attempted murder.