Peninsula inmates receive high school diplomas

More than a dozen inmates in San Bruno received their high school diplomas Wednesday and it was all the more better by the support they received for their accomplishments.

Daniel Mojica-Franco says a series of mistakes while he was homeless in San Francisco put him behind bars. But it was in jail where his life turned around.

“Today’s the first time that I will be graduating from anything in my life at 45 years of age,” he said.

Mojica-Franco is one of 16 men in San Francisco County Jail No. 3 receiving their high school diploma after countless hours of studying in their cells and classrooms while locked up.

Some had families in attendance to see them graduate.

“I’m feeling pretty accomplished and just pride,” said Mojica-Franco. “I didn’t have to do it. I did it for myself.”

“Wherever they go, wherever they end up, they continue to pursue and embrace all educational opportunities that come their way and I know they’ll do that,” said principal Terese Bravo.

It was made possible by the Five Keys Program, which was founded by the San Francisco Sheriff's Office in 2003.

It became the nation's first accredited charter high school to operate in a county jail.

Twenty years later, there have been 4,000 graduates through the school that has expanded statewide.

“For them to get to where they are right now, in spite of those challenges, is an accomplishment. For them to use this opportunity to grow and to develop even more is what makes this special,” said Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

For some of the graduates, they have more time to serve.

“To better myself I had to believe in myself, and in doing so I stand here now as a high school graduate,” said Everick Stephenson.

For Mojica-Franco, he’ll be released in a matter of weeks. And like other high school graduates, looks forward to putting his education to good use.

“It’s not just a diploma or a benchmark, but it has been a positive outlet for my energy and my time while I’m incarcerated. So rather than just kind of stewing on my failures, I’m focusing on my future and success,” he said.