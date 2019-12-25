Peninsula Leads Bay Area in Job Growth

Annual job growth in the combined San Francisco/Peninsula region outpaced the other two metropolitan divisions of the Bay Area, according to a report by economic advisory firm Beacon Economics.

Total nonfarm employment grew by 3.5 in San Francisco and San Mateo County between October 2018 and October 2019, compared with 3 percent in Santa Clara and San Benito counties and 2.2 percent in the East Bay.

San Francisco and San Mateo County added 40,400 jobs in the same period, second only to Los Angeles statewide.

Unemployment in the San Francisco/Peninsula area remains low at 1.9 percent, the October figures show, 2 percent below the state unemployment rate.