San Mateo County

Crews on the Peninsula Work on Restoring Power, Clearing Trees After Wind Storm

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of PG&E customers on the Peninsula were still without power Wednesday evening following Tuesday's destructive wind storm.

PG&E said its equipment in San Mateo County was hit particularly hard.

"We have seen over at peak 60,000 customers out in San Mateo County alone," Aaron Johnson with PG&E said. "It's almost one in three residents of the county were affected."

The utility has brought in crews from other parts of the state to help out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

power outages Jan 1

Map: View PG&E Outages in Bay Area

bay area storm Feb 21

Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Outages, Downed Trees and Road Closures

"In San Mateo County alone between our electrical crews, our veg crews and everybody that is out, the traffic control crews, we have 78 crews in this county alone," Johnson said.

While power crews worked on the lights, tree cutting crews were trying to clear the aftermath.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo Countybay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us