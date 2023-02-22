Crews on the Peninsula Work on Restoring Power, Clearing Trees After Wind Storm

Thousands of PG&E customers on the Peninsula were still without power Wednesday evening following Tuesday's destructive wind storm.

PG&E said its equipment in San Mateo County was hit particularly hard.

"We have seen over at peak 60,000 customers out in San Mateo County alone," Aaron Johnson with PG&E said. "It's almost one in three residents of the county were affected."

The utility has brought in crews from other parts of the state to help out.

"In San Mateo County alone between our electrical crews, our veg crews and everybody that is out, the traffic control crews, we have 78 crews in this county alone," Johnson said.

While power crews worked on the lights, tree cutting crews were trying to clear the aftermath.