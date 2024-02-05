Thousands of Peninsula residents wait for power to come back after storm

A lot of nervous neighbors on the Peninsula are keeping a leery eye on trees as thousands wait for their power to come back on.

The relentless rain and wind whipped through the Peninsula this weekend, uprooting a large eucalyptus tree which fell onto a parking lot. No one was hurt.

The storm knocked out power to much of Pacifica and in South San Francisco, about 11,000 customers have been in the dark since Sunday afternoon.

“It sucks dude, I mean, what do you do?” said Levi Klemish of South San Francisco.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He was sitting in his truck in his driveway because the power’s out in his house, and needed the car battery to run his laptop.

“Trying to keep the power going, keep everything, communicate with the world but you make with what you do and do what you can,” said Klemish.

The biggest worry is he just bought baby chickens on Sunday.

They need to be warm to survive – so he's happy to still have a wood fireplace.

“I gotta keep the fire going so they stay alive,” he said.

The outage also snarled traffic, turning busy intersections into four-way stops.

The county offered its residents a handful of libraries as shelter and a place where people could charge their devices.

The Red Cross was also offering water and snacks there.

Several San Mateo County parks were closed as workers picked up debris – and in the open parks – visitors were told to be cautious of crews clearing paths.

“Yeah we see a lot of branches on the ground but nothing major, I’m lucky,” said Jose Garcia of Hayward.