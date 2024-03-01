Atherton

Person fatally struck by Caltrain in Atherton

By Bay City News

A Caltrain fatally struck a person in Atherton on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

The collision was reported at 10:12 a.m. near Fair Oaks Lane in Atherton. It involved someone on the tracks for unknown reasons who was hit by northbound train No. 503 heading from San Jose to San Francisco, Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.

There were 103 passengers aboard the train with no injuries reported, Lieberman said.

Trains were stopped in the area while emergency crews respond to the collision, then began single-tracking through the scene as of later Friday morning.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau, which patrols the Caltrain right-of-way, is investigating the cause of the collision

Caltrain officials encourage anyone struggling emotionally or in crisis to call the 988 Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.
