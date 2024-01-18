San Mateo

Person stuck, killed by Caltrain in San Mateo

By Bay City News

A Caltrain struck and killed a person in San Mateo late Thursday morning, according to the transit agency.

The collision was reported at 11:33 a.m. near the Hayward Park station involving northbound train No. 505, which was heading from San Jose to San Francisco, Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.

No injuries were reported among the 74 passengers on the train. Trains were being held in the area as of shortly before noon, Lieberman said.

