Officer-involved shooting near Hillsborough Town Hall sparks shelter-in-place advisory

Law enforcement responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the Hillsborough Town Hall and police department on Saturday.

According to the Hillsborough Police Department, the department is investigating the shooting, and the "suspect remains at large."

Police Activity:



There is a large law enforcement presence in the area of the Hillsborough Police Department.



We are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in our parking lot. The suspect remains at large.



HPD will announce a location and time for a press… — Hillsborough PD (CA) (@HillsboroughPD) February 23, 2025

The shooting, which occurred at the police department's parking lot, has sparked a public safety alert.

Per the Burlingame Police Department, there is an active police investigation near Floribunda Avenue and El Camino Real, and residents are advised to shelter in place.

Police are telling individuals to stay indoors, lock doors and windows, and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.