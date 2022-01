Daly City police confirmed sighting of a mountain lion Monday, officials said via Twitter.

**Mountain Lion Sighting**

Daly City Police Officers and Department of Fish and Wildlife are on scene in the area of Westmore Avenue and Baldwin Avenue. We do not have photos. Use caution leaving your house.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information. — Daly City Police (@DalyCityPD) January 10, 2022

According to the police department, police officers and Department of Fish and Wildlife are in the area of Westmore Avenue and Baldwin Avenue where the mountain lion was spotted.

"Use caution leaving your house," police said in a tweet.

