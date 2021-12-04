retail theft

Police Arrest Smash-and-Grab Suspect Accused of Taking Over $1,000 in Merchandise

The suspect allegedly shattered a locked display case inside the store and then fled the scene, carrying several electronic items

By Bay City News

target-generica-shutterstock
Shutterstock

Police in San Bruno said this week officers arrested a man in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a Target store, in which the suspect allegedly made off with merchandise worth more than $1,000.

The robbery happened on Nov. 28 just before 9 p.m. at the Target store at The Shops at Tanforan shopping center, located 1150 El Camino Real, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspect allegedly shattered a locked display case inside the store and then fled the scene, carrying several electronic items, police said.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect, later identified as a 43-year-old man from Oakland, at the San Bruno BART station. Officers also recovered the stolen merchandise.

Local

Santa rosa 5 hours ago

Man Arrested in Connection With Possession of Assault Weapon

Petaluma 5 hours ago

Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Stabbing Victim During Party in Petaluma

As officers tried to take the suspect into custody, the suspect allegedly tried to jump in front of an oncoming BART train, according to police.

Officers, however, were able to stop him just in time.

Officers ultimately arrested the suspect on suspicion of grand theft, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, and resisting arrest, police said. Police did not release the suspect's name.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

retail theftSan Brunosmash and grab
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us