Police Investigate Murder-Suicide in San Mateo

San Mateo police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Monday morning.

Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a homicide in the 1700 block of Pierce Street, according to police.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

San Mateo Police say a man shot a co-worker at a care home this morning and then killed himself. They say the motive appears to be a dating relationship they both shared with a woman. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/LR5cGyFqqs — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) November 10, 2020

Minutes after discovering the victim, officers located the suspect at a home in the 1600 block of Marina Court, but when the suspect refused to

surrender, a standoff ensued.

Following four hours of negotiations with police, the suspect took his life. The suspect's wife -- who was inside the home at the time -- was

unharmed.

We are actively investigating a murder/suicide that started on Mon., Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:20a in the 1700 block of Pierce Street. Officers learned the homicide was a targeted and isolated incident. This is NOT connected to the recent shootings. https://t.co/8w9ER7EidX pic.twitter.com/6K1RnX0Y2t — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) November 9, 2020

Police are investigating the case, including a motive for the apparent murder-suicide.

Anyone with information or related security footage is being asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.