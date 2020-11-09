Police Investigate Murder-Suicide in San Mateo

San Mateo police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Monday morning.
Around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a homicide in the 1700 block of Pierce Street, according to police.
The victim, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Minutes after discovering the victim, officers located the suspect at a home in the 1600 block of Marina Court, but when the suspect refused to
surrender, a standoff ensued.
Following four hours of negotiations with police, the suspect took his life. The suspect's wife -- who was inside the home at the time -- was
unharmed.
Police are investigating the case, including a motive for the apparent murder-suicide.
Anyone with information or related security footage is being asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.