Police Investigating Hate Crime Graffiti in Pacifica

Police lights
Pacifica police are investigating hate crime graffiti messages found sprayed in multiple locations Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, an officer in the 900 block of Fassler Avenue found graffiti saying "KILL WHITS" and "UR NX PAC" on a wall in red paint.

On Tuesday morning, similar graffiti was reported at three other locations. At about 8:45 a.m., messages saying "KILL WHITS UP NX PAC" and "KILL COPS" were found in red spray paint at the pump house at Linda Mar Beach.

"KILL ALL WHITS" was also found sprayed on a wall at the Park Mall Shopping Center and "KILL WHITS" and "KILL COPS" was found near Frontierland Park on Yosemite Drive, according to police.

Investigators believe all of the graffiti was done by the same person. Anyone with information is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line at (650) 359-4444.

