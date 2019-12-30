San Mateo PD Investigating Shooting in La Hacienda Market Parking Lot

San Mateo police are investigating a shooting in a store parking lot Monday afternoon that left one person injured.

Officers responded at 2:31 p.m. to the shooting reported in the area of the parking lot of the La Hacienda Market at 201 N. Amphlett Blvd.

The victim is in stable condition, according to police. Officers remain at the scene Monday afternoon.

According to San Mateo PD, the suspect is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

UPDATE (3:12p) Suspect described as a Hispanic male, 20s, wearing a black hoodie & black pants. The relationship between the shooter and suspect is unknown @ this time. The victim has been transported to a local trauma center for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) December 30, 2019

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.