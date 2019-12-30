San Mateo

San Mateo PD Investigating Shooting in La Hacienda Market Parking Lot

The shooting left one person injured.

By Bay City News

San Mateo police are investigating a shooting in a store parking lot Monday afternoon that left one person injured.

Officers responded at 2:31 p.m. to the shooting reported in the area of the parking lot of the La Hacienda Market at 201 N. Amphlett Blvd.

The victim is in stable condition, according to police. Officers remain at the scene Monday afternoon.

According to San Mateo PD, the suspect is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

