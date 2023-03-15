No Bomb Found at Stanford Shopping Center After Threat

Officers responded to Stanford Shopping Center on Wednesday on a report of a bomb threat, and after a sweep of the mall found no bomb, Palo Alto police said.

The bomb threat was called in at about 10:15 a.m. Officers and security personnel were sweeping the mall with the help of an explosives-detection canine, police said.

Most of the stores had not yet opened for the day, and no lockdowns or evacuations were ordered.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.