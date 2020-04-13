missing person

Police Searching for Man Missing From Assisted Living Center in Daly City

Masood Mirza, a 59-year-old man who suffers from memory issues, left the facility around 10 a.m. Sunday, police said.

By Bay City News

Daly City police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing from an assisted living facility on Sunday.

The Police Department has released a photo of Mirza, who is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Daly City police at (650) 991-8119 and refer to case #20001961.

