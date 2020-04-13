Police Searching for Man Missing From Assisted Living Center in Daly City

Daly City police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing from an assisted living facility on Sunday.

Masood Mirza, a 59-year-old man who suffers from memory issues, left the facility around 10 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The Police Department has released a photo of Mirza, who is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Daly City police at (650) 991-8119 and refer to case #20001961.