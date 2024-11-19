San Mateo County

Chicken finger chain Raising Cane's opens new location in Colma

By Brendan Weber

Raising Cane’s location in Colma.
Raising Cane’s

Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s expanded its footprint in the Bay Area Tuesday, opening up a new restaurant on the Peninsula.

The company's latest establishment is located at 123 Colma Blvd. in Colma. It's open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The Colma restaurant brings the number of Raising Cane's locations in California to 100, the company said.

"Chicken Finger fans rejoice! No longer will you have to cross the bridge over to the East Bay to enjoy our craveable Chicken Finger meals as we step onto the Peninsula and bring our signature ONE LOVE to the excited Colma Community," Raising Cane's Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Esteban said in a statement. "We’re proud to continue our expansion here in San Francisco and mark 100 Restaurants in the great state of California – now let’s eat!"

Raising Cane's also has locations in Oakland, Hayward, Fairfield and Vacaville, and it plans to expand to San Jose soon.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo CountyFood & Drink
