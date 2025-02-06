Redwood City

Redwood City police investigate fatal shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

Redwood City police on Thursday were investigating an early morning fatal shooting near a supermarket, according to the police department.

At about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Redwood City officers responded to a report of a person down in the roadway on Adams at Jefferson Avenue to the rear of a Whole Foods Market, police said.

Responding officers found a person bleeding from a suspected gunshot wound, and medical personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

