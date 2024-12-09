Redwood City police arrest man in fatal domestic violence stabbing

A Redwood City man was arrested Sunday night after a case of domestic violence resulted in a fatal stabbing, police said.

Redwood City police said the suspect, Juan Antonio Garcia, 57, called dispatch about 10:45 p.m. to tell them he had just stabbed the victim at their home in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue.

When officers went inside, they found the victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds.

Emergency crews with the Redwood City Fire Department gave her emergency medical care but she died at the scene. Her name was not released.

Many people were at the home at the time and had witnessed the stabbing, so police and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office responded to a request for help to help manage them.

Once the scene was secure, Redwood City detectives took over the investigation. The murder weapon was recovered and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Garcia was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of homicide and other felony weapons offenses.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Vickie Jaimez at (650) 780-7697.