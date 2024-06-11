Investigators seek public's help in determining cause of Redwood City fire

Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help to assist them in determining the cause of the massive Redwood City fire last week.

It destroyed most of a housing project that was under construction and came dangerously close to homes.

The Menlo Park Fire Protection District is asking for videos, home surveillance footage that captured the early stages of the fire to help determine the cause.

Meanwhile, it’s not been an easy week for residents who say the smell of smoke is still prominent inside their homes.

“We haven't come back yet, my wife and son have asthma," said James Smith, whose house was dangerously close to the fire. “They come in, their chest feels tight, we're just going to have to wait until they clean the house … I had to go to the VA hospital for smoke inhalation, on top of that, I was looking at the Ring camera, it was kind of hard to watch, my wife was in this panic.”

The fire was reported around 10:15 a.m. on June 3.

“I saw a little bit of smoke out of the top right, it was coming out of a window, then they had dryer vents next to it, then another window, then a dryer vent, then another window, now it's coming out of the floor behind a window, it kind of did this zig-zag, up and across, it wasn't too long that flames were shooting out,” Smith said.

His wife took a photo at 10:32 a.m. that shows Smith looking up at the smoke while holding a hose.

“I just started saturating these houses,” he said.

Officials are looking for photos and videos from the early stages of the fire.

“For an investigation, we want to have as many facts as possible so we can put together an accurate timeline together,” said Jon Johnson, division chief fire marshal of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Meanwhile, Smith is hoping to see more response from the county.

“We just want to see the county out here, and we just want to know that they care and we haven't seen anyone other than these flyers, they put them up,” he said.

Anyone with information, photos or video is asked to contact the Menlo Park Fire District at 2700mf@menlofire.Org.