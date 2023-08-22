Redwood City police warn about jewelry robbing scams

Police in Redwood City issued a warning Monday in response to reported robberies where victims lost valuable jewelry to scammers in a Costco parking lot.

The first confirmed incident occurred Aug. 11, when a victim was approached by an unidentified woman offering a fake gold necklace. In the process, the suspect actually stole the victim’s real gold necklace, and the victim didn't realized it until she arrived home, police said.

The second robbery occurred Aug. 17, when another unsuspecting victim was approached by a woman who gave him a kiss on his cheek. The victim realized only a few moments later that she had stolen his necklace, police said.

Both cases are under investigation, police said. They added that other reports of similar incidents circulating on social media are unsubstantiated.

Redwood City police reminds people to be mindful of their belongings and surroundings when approached by strangers. The jewelry switch is a common scam in which suspects oftentimes target the elderly.

Anyone with tips regarding the Redwood City cases or similar incidents should call the police tip line at 650-780-7110.