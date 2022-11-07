'We Are All Mourning This Tragedy Together:' Redwood City Leaders React to Deadly Crash

Redwood City leaders released a statement Monday acknowledging a deadly crash that left two young girls without parents over the weekend.

"This was a tragic event for all involved," Mayor Giselle Hale said. "On behalf of the Redwood City City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents."

The crash happened Friday night along El Camino Real at the intersection with Finger Avenue. Police confirmed two people died in the crash which involved a total of seven people in two separate cars.

While the San Mateo County Coroner's office has not formally identified those who were killed, Michael Ammen told NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 that his brother, Greg Ammen and Greg's wife Grace Spiridon were killed in this crash.

Mayor Hale said in the statement that counseling will be available to students, families and first responders who were at the scene.

"This remains a very active, ongoing investigation and more information will be released as soon as it is available," said Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland. "There are no words to express the magnitude of this loss. We are all mourning this tragedy together," he said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is encouraged to call the Redwood City Police Department’s Investigations Unit at (650) 780-7111.