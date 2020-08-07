Redwood City Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

A 34-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, who escaped from a vehicle when it came to a stop in Redwood City, according to police.

The victim reported to police on Wednesday that Adolfo Gallardo Rodriguez had entered her apartment last Friday night without her permission and attacked her and threatened to kill her.

On Thursday morning, he allegedly went to her home again and waited for her to leave, then used force to put her in his vehicle, police said.

The victim fled when the car came to a stop and called 911, and responding officers were able to locate Gallardo Rodriguez, pulled over his vehicle and arrested him without incident, according to police.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of crimes including kidnapping, criminal threats, burglary and domestic violence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Redwood City Police Detective Victor Figueroa at (650) 780-7129 or a tip line at (650) 780-7107.