Suspect in Street-Racing Crash That Killed San Carlos Couple Due in Court

One of the suspects in a deadly street racing crash that killed a San Carlos couple and orphaned their twin daughters was scheduled to appear in a Redwood City court Friday on murder charges.

On Nov. 4, Kyle Harrison, 23, and a 17-year-old suspect were traveling at speeds near 80 mph on a Redwood City street when the teenager lost control, slamming into a vehicle and killing Grace Spiridon and Greg Ammen, prosecutors say.

The couple's 7-year-old daughters also were inside the vehicle and were injured but survived.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Harrison was arrested a couple of days after the deadly collision. The teen was found at the scene of the crash near El Camino Real and Finger Road in Redwood City.

Harrison has been in San Mateo County jail, held without bail and is facing second-degree murder charges. He was expected in court at the Redwood City Hall of Justice for a plea hearing Friday afternoon.