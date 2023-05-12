Authorities Search Redwood City Home, Park in Cold Case of Missing Woman

Authorities on Wednesday searched a home and park in Redwood City in hopes of reviving the case of a missing woman that went cold over 25 years ago.

Ylva Hagner, then 42, went missing in October of 1996. She was last seen at the software company in Belmont where she worked as a marketing manager.

Hagner was working in her office just 50 feet down the hall from the administrative offices of Belmont police when she vanished from her desk on the evening of Oct. 14, and she has not been seen or heard from since.

Hagner's black Honda Civic turned up a few days later in front of a San Carlos hotel. Although keys still dangled from the ignition, her purse was missing.

Investigators with the FBI, the Belmont Police Department and the San Mateo District Attorney's Office on Wednesday conducted searches of a home at 3789 Farm Hill Road and the nearby Stulsaft Park, a spokesperson for Belmont police said.

Belmont police said that authorities are actively working the cold case and have conducted numerous interviews and collected several items from various searches. However, the circumstances leading up to Hagner's disappearance and her current whereabouts are still unknown.

Authorities had previously searched the grounds of the residence of a former boyfriend of Hagner in 1997 on Page Mill Road in Palo Alto.

Investigators admitted they were still stumped about Hagner's disappearance in a news conference held a year after she went missing.

The Palo Alto resident was described by co-workers as jovial on the day of her disappearance. San Mateo County court records showed she turned in a paper that day at Stanford University, where she was taking a class, and left "positive" messages on friends' answering machines.