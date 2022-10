Authorities have responded to South San Francisco High School to investigate a report of an active shooter, police said Wednesday morning.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that an active shooter situation occurred, police said.

The school is on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

