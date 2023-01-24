Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting: How to Help

As we all learned about the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay that claimed the lives of seven people and injured one, community members are mobilizing to help those affected. Below is a working list of resources to support the victims and their families. We will continue to update it as the situation unfolds. If you have a suggestion for a resource we should include, connect with us on Twitter or Facebook @bayareaproud.

Funds for Victims

Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, or ALAS, is collecting funds to support the farmworker community in Half Moon Bay and those that lost their lives. You can make a donation here.

Vigil

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Date and time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Location: Coastside Lutheran Church – 900 Cabrillo Highway North, Half Moon Bay

Description: Tuesday night there will be an interfaith Service of Prayer and Lament at Coastside Lutheran Church at 6 p.m. The community is invited to come to mourn those who died and pray for healing for those injured and for peace.

Additional vigil dates, times and locations will be posted as they become available.

Memorial Site

A memorial site is being set up at Mac Dutra Plaza on Main Street in Half Moon Bay and all are welcome.

Mental Health