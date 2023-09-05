2 arrested after retail theft at CVS in San Carlos

Authorities in San Carlos arrested two suspects Monday night after they allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of makeup from a CVS store, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Hajar Soumbati, 22, and Marwa Abdalla, 19, both of San Francisco, were taken into custody shortly after the robbery was reported at about 7 p.m. Monday at the store in the 1300 block of San Carlos Avenue, sheriff's officials said.

The initial call reported suspects shoplifting makeup products at the CVS store who then fled in a black Mercedes four-door sedan, sheriff's officials said. Deputies located the vehicle and pulled it over, and the suspects were positively identified by witnesses as the people shoplifting at the store.

In a search of the vehicle, deputies found makeup in excess of $1,000 that was identified as being stolen from the San Carlos CVS store, as well as stolen makeup estimated at $5,000-$6,000 from other CVS stores in San Mateo County and the East Bay, the sheriff's office said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Soumbati and Abdalla were booked into San Mateo County jail without incident.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 800- 547-2700.