Man arrested for allegedly brandishing gun during road-rage incident in San Mateo

Police arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly brandished a gun early Monday during a road-rage incident in San Mateo.

Police were called about 12:16 a.m. to the 1600 block of South El Camino Real, where a driver allegedly brandished a gun at another motorist.

Officers found the suspect's car leaving the parking lot of a nearby Safeway and pulled it over.

Tobias Tuuhetokasolofa, of San Bruno, was found to be driving on a suspended license and was taken into custody on suspicion of multiple gun-related crimes.

A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded semi-automatic firearm under the front passenger seat, according to police. The weapon was an unserialized "ghost gun".

The victim identified Tuuhetokasolofa as the man who allegedly pointed a gun at him while driving in the area.

Police said Tuuhetokasolofa has multiple prior felony convictions and is prohibited from carrying a firearm.

His passenger was also arrested for public intoxication and obstructing a police officer, both misdemeanors.

Tuuhetokasolfa was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of crimes that include carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, owning a firearm without a serial number and being a felon in possession of a firearm.