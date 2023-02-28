Ruptured Gas Line Sparks Fire, Prompts Evacuations in Daly City

A ruptured gas line at a home in Daly City sparked a fire and prompted evacuations overnight Tuesday.

North County Fire Authority officials say the rupture occurred at about 11 p.m. Monday outside a home on Gellert Boulevard near King Drive.

No injuries were reported, but people in about half a dozen homes were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place.

It was not immediately known when the gas line and fire would be cleared.