Daly City

Ruptured Gas Line Sparks Fire, Prompts Evacuations in Daly City

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A ruptured gas line at a home in Daly City sparked a fire and prompted evacuations overnight Tuesday.

North County Fire Authority officials say the rupture occurred at about 11 p.m. Monday outside a home on Gellert Boulevard near King Drive.

No injuries were reported, but people in about half a dozen homes were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place.

It was not immediately known when the gas line and fire would be cleared.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Daly City
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us