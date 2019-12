A SamTrans bus struck and killed a 70-year-old woman in Redwood City Thursday morning, according to the San Mateo County Transit District.

The collision happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of El Camino Real and James Avenue, the transit district said.

Four passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision, but no one on the bus was injured, according to the transit district.

An investigation is underway.

Further information was not immediately available.