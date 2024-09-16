SamTrans celebrates Rider Appreciation Day with free fares

SamTrans is offering free fares to riders in celebration of Rider Appreciation Day on Monday.

Free rides apply to all SamTrans services, including fixed route, Ride Plus and paratransit.

Riders using paratransit should check on availability because it is not guaranteed.

SamTrans is also spreading the word about its new bus routes through its Reimagine SamTrans campaign, which offers faster and more frequent service.