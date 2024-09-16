Transportation

SamTrans celebrates Rider Appreciation Day with free fares

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

SamTrans is offering free fares to riders in celebration of Rider Appreciation Day on Monday.

Free rides apply to all SamTrans services, including fixed route, Ride Plus and paratransit.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Riders using paratransit should check on availability because it is not guaranteed.

SamTrans is also spreading the word about its new bus routes through its Reimagine SamTrans campaign, which offers faster and more frequent service.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Transportation
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us