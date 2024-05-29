San Mateo County officials seek clarity after chemical testing sickened 20 students

After chemical testing at a San Bruno jail impacted nearby students, questions of the chemicals involved have been brought up.

Around 20 students and an adult at Portola Elementary School reported being sick after chemical testing took place at San Bruno County Jail Wednesday, May 22. The local jail was testing tear gas, pepper spray and other chemicals, officials said.

“This incident has really opened up a can of worms in making sure that I and other elected officials understand what’s happening with the dispensing of these chemicals,” San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa said.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that some of the chemical’s being tested were expired, some dating back to the 1960’s.

The day after the testing took place, less than a mile from the elementary school, one parent said their child was violently ill.

“Around 24-hours later, [they] woke up in the middle of the night and [where] violently vomiting and couldn’t hold down liquid for around 12-hours,” said a parent who asked to not be identified.

Another parent said a doctor confirmed their child had tear gas exposure after the student was coughing and had “lung inflammation [and] nasal inflammation.”

Canepa said he is planning on hosting a public meeting to provide clarity on the situation and stopping chemical testing at the jail.

Though some parents say more needs to happen.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I would like a lot of clarity and transparency and we definitely want to see the parties involved to be held accountable,” a parent said. “There’s a lot of sick kids that are still sick.”



Around 20 students and an adult at Portola Elementary School reported being sick after chemical testing took place at San Bruno County Jail. Raj Mathai speaks with Robert Handa on this.