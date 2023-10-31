Man left fighting for his life after stabbing in San Bruno

A Peninsula man is fighting for his life Tuesday, and two young men are in custody, after a brutal stabbing in the streets of San Bruno.

Video posted on TikTok, shot by a person cruising along San Mateo Avenue Saturday night, shows two men attacking another man.

One attacker is seen standing and kicking the victim, the other person in the gutter wrestling with the victim.

Witnesses pulled the two attackers off and said they kept the attackers on the scene until police arrived. By the time the person with the camera gets out of his vehicle and looks back, the victim was in the middle of the street badly bloodied.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A relative of the victim identified him as 40-year-old Tony Ngaluafe of San Bruno, and said he was stabbed numerous times, once near his heart, and is in a coma following surgery.

Court records show the attackers were in court Tuesday -- 19-year-old Marvin Dismuke was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, among other crimes, and 20-year-old Francis Morato was charged with two counts of felony battery.

Witnesses said this all began when the two suspects were driving around the neighborhood shooting people at random with an airsoft gun.

It’s not the type of projectile that can kill you, it just stings, but it was enough to have someone confront them about it and that led to the stabbing right there on San Mateo Avenue.

Relatives said what they’re doing now is praying for Ngaluafe’s recovery and they’re planning to start a GoFundMe site to help support his wife and his five children while he is hospitalized.