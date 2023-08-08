San Carlos Home Depot guard shoots suspected shoplifter during scuffle

A security guard at a Home Depot store in San Carlos shot and injured a shoplifting suspect Monday night during a physical confrontation between the two, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

At about 10 p.m. Monday, employees at the Home Depot at 1125 Old County Road confronted a shoplifting suspect identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Mackey, sheriff's officials said. A physical altercation ensued, and Mackey managed to gain control of a security guard's baton.

Mackey allegedly used the baton to hit the security guard in the face and head, and then hurled it through a glass window, the sheriff's office said. The security guard then fired his gun twice at Mackey, striking him once.

A San Mateo County deputy in the vicinity heard the shots and arrived on the scene within moments, arresting Mackey while calling for medical care, officials said. Both the guard and Mackey were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The investigation was still active as of Tuesday morning, and the sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 650-363-4911 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-547-2700.