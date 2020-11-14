San Carlos Man Suspected of Attempting to Sell Home of Elderly Person Arrested

A 42-year-old man suspected of preying on an elderly San Carlos resident by draining bank accounts and even trying to sell the victim's home was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Paul Jason Kendrick was taken into custody at the home on Pyrola Lane on suspicion of grand theft, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Kendrick reportedly befriended the elderly resident, moved in and over a period of several months allegedly stole jewelry, cars, drained bank accounts, and attempted to sell the victim's home, the sheriff's office said.

When detectives started investigating the case in August, Kendrick left the home and his whereabouts were unknown.

A concerned neighbor, however, reported on Thursday that he had returned. When deputies responded, they took him into custody without incident.

Kendrick was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said there could be additional victims and asked anyone with any information to call (650) 599-1536.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 1-800-547-2700.