Pair of Residential Burglaries Believed to Be Connected

Footage showed three men in dark clothing with their faces covered

By Bay City News

Two houses in the city of San Carlos were burglarized Sunday night about an hour apart, and investigators with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department believe the same trio is responsible for both.

At 8:02 p.m. sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on the 1400-block of Edmond Drive where a residence had been broken into and the bedroom ransacked, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

Nobody was found in the area at the time.

About an hour later, at 9:11 p.m., another home was reported broken into on the 1000-block of Drake Court. Again, nobody was found in the area, but closed circuit television footage allegedly showed three men in dark clothing with their faces covered.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department. Tips can be reported anonymously by calling 1-800-547-2700.

