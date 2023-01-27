Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting

San Francisco's Archbishop Visits With Half Moon Bay Shooting Victims' Families

By Damian Trujillo

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone in Half Moon Bay.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's archbishop visited Half Moon Bay on Friday to try to bring some peace to the community following Monday's deadly mass shooting.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone told community members he came to the coast to bless the crime scenes and to help reclaim them as areas of peace.

"We come together this day to reclaim this space of death as a place of life," he said. "This place where violence occurred we are reclaiming as a place of peace."

Servando Martinez fought back tears as he spoke about the tragedy. His brother, Mariano, was one of the seven people killed.

Amid all the pain, Servando asked God to forgive the man who killed his brother -- a sentiment shared by other family members.

Renato Juarez Perez's cousin, Jose Romero Perez, was another victim. Renato said forgiveness is necessary so the killer can also heal from his sins.

"They themselves have manifested the love of God in extending forgiveness to the perpetrator of this heinous crime who took their loved ones away from them," Cordileone said.

