4 found dead in San Mateo home were husband, wife, twin boys

The four people who were found dead inside a San Mateo home Monday morning were a husband and wife and 4-year-old twin boys, NBC Bay Area has confirmed.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has not released their names.

San Mateo police investigating four found dead in a home on Alameda De Las Pulgas yesterday morning. NBC Bay Area has confirmed two of the people found dead are four year old twin boys along with a husband and wife. Coroner has not yet released their names. pic.twitter.com/aScn8p0Pex — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) February 13, 2024

Officers responded at about 9:15 a.m. Monday to the home on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas to conduct a welfare check and found the four people inside "with obvious signs of death," police said.