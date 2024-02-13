San Mateo

4 found dead in San Mateo home were husband, wife, twin boys

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The four people who were found dead inside a San Mateo home Monday morning were a husband and wife and 4-year-old twin boys, NBC Bay Area has confirmed.

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has not released their names.

Officers responded at about 9:15 a.m. Monday to the home on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas to conduct a welfare check and found the four people inside "with obvious signs of death," police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Mateo Feb 12

Man, woman, 2 boys found dead inside San Mateo home

Pleasant Hill 17 hours ago

Family seeks justice after father is stabbed, killed while working at East Bay park

This article tagged under:

San Mateo
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us