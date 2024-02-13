4 found dead in San Mateo home were husband, wife, twin boys

The four people who were found dead inside a San Mateo home Monday morning were a husband and wife and 4-year-old twin boys, NBC Bay Area has confirmed.
The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has not released their names.
Officers responded at about 9:15 a.m. Monday to the home on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas to conduct a welfare check and found the four people inside "with obvious signs of death," police said.
