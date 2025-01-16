San Mateo County

San Mateo power outage: PG&E working to restore power to thousands

By NBC Bay Area staff

Video_Shows_US_Agents_Dumping_Injured_Man_Over_Border.jpg
Getty Images

A power outage in the San Mateo area left about 36,000 PG&E customers in the dark Thursday morning, according to the utility.

The outage was reported at 8:26 a.m., according to PG&E's website.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

As of 10:25 a.m., 28,400 customers were still without power.

PG&E said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. The utility hopes to have all customers back up and running by early Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary cause of the outage is believed to be an equipment issue, PG&E said.

Visit PG&E's outage map for the latest updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us