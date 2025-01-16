San Mateo power outage: PG&E working to restore power to thousands

A power outage in the San Mateo area left about 36,000 PG&E customers in the dark Thursday morning, according to the utility.

The outage was reported at 8:26 a.m., according to PG&E's website.

As of 10:25 a.m., 28,400 customers were still without power.

PG&E said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. The utility hopes to have all customers back up and running by early Thursday afternoon.

The preliminary cause of the outage is believed to be an equipment issue, PG&E said.

Visit PG&E's outage map for the latest updates.